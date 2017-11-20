Puck for a cause

Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Category: Out and About
Tim Bolen had fun this morning as he hit the ice for a good cause. Hamilton Professional Firefighters Association Local 288 have long partnered with Food4Kids which is such a great organization in Hamilton, especially this time of the year.

Each year they put together a charity hockey tournament where all funds raised goes back to Food4Kids. And since this years tournament was such a huge success they held a celebration game with a local school and invited Tim to tag along.


