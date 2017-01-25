The public library debate

In an internet era where so much information is at our finger tips is a library still important? The question comes as councillor Donna Skelly weighed in on Hamilton library services’ budget request for an additional $500 000 when they already receive $30 million a year for their operations. It turns out $400 000 of the money they are requesting would pay for a mandatory wage increase for their 305 employees and the remaining money would go towards construction fees, programs and increased security.

The comments at council started a conversation and today we toured one of 22 Hamilton public libraries to see how they’re keeping up with the times.