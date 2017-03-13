Public Health confirms mumps cases in Hamilton

(Stock image)

Hamilton Public Health Services says fewer than five cases of mumps have been confirmed in the city, but more could be expected.

Officials believe the number of cases may rise due to outbreaks in Toronto and other parts of Canada.

Mumps is an infection caused by a virus and can result in complications like meningitis, hearing loss, pancreatitis and risk of miscarriage in pregnant women.

Symptoms start 12 to 25 days after exposure to the mumps virus and can include fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, and loss of appetite. Those infected may also experience painful swelling and tenderness in one or both salivary glands near your jaw line, below your ears.

Public Health says about 20 per cent of people with mumps do not have symptoms but can still spread the infection.

“This is a good reminder for residents to check their vaccination records and ensure their vaccines are up to date in order to reduce the spread of mumps and protect themselves against this infection,” said Dr. Jessica Hopkins, Associate Medical Officer of Health and Director Communicable Disease Control & Wellness in a news release.

The city says people born in 1970 or later should have received at least one-dose of mumps-containing vaccine, with children, adolescents, health care workers and military personnel having 2-doses of vaccine.

Mumps can be spread when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. It can also spread through contact with the saliva of an infected person through kissing, sharing drinking and eating utensils such as cups, straws, forks or spoons.

Hamilton Public Health says to call your doctor or a walk-in clinic if you think you or your child has mumps.