Public asked to ‘romaine calm’ after $45K worth of lettuce stolen

Hamilton police are tossing salad jokes around on social media to draw attention to a large lettuce theft in the city.

Police say sometime between 8 p.m. on March 31 and 4 p.m. on April 1, a large commercial truck and refrigeration trailer with $45,000 worth of lettuce inside was taken from a lot at 50 Covington St. in Hamilton.

The truck was recovered in Toronto but the trailer and load of lettuce are still missing. The Ontario licence plate on the trailer is P9002D.

Detectives are hoping that the public can assist with the investigation and are asking anyone who may have information about this crime to contact them.

Keep your heads on a swivel for us @UofGChefVijay. Leaf nothing to chance. @StephenWelton https://t.co/Oh0UREcE0Q — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) April 5, 2017

These crimes look like they are in bunches. It's really salad isn't it? Who knows. Lettuce get to the bottom of it spoon. @StephenWelton https://t.co/a8RGLck14k — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) April 5, 2017