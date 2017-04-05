Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Public asked to ‘romaine calm’ after $45K worth of lettuce stolen

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: hamilton, lettuce, police, theft

lettucetheft

Hamilton police are tossing salad jokes around on social media to draw attention to a large lettuce theft in the city.

Police say sometime between 8 p.m. on March 31 and 4 p.m. on April 1, a large commercial truck and refrigeration trailer with $45,000 worth of lettuce inside was taken from a lot at 50 Covington St. in Hamilton.

The truck was recovered in Toronto but the trailer and load of lettuce are still missing. The Ontario licence plate on the trailer is P9002D.

Detectives are hoping that the public can assist with the investigation and are asking anyone who may have information about this crime to contact them.


LATEST STORIES

Boy, 14, calls 911 while hanging onto side of a moving train

A casual fine dining experience

Best Wishes for April 5th

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php