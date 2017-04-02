Provincial Liberals waive Drive Clean test fee

Ontario’s Drive Clean Program tests 2.3 million vehicles per year. The tests help reduce emissions that cause smog and poor air quality. As of April 1 Drive Clean Emissions Tests are now free, saving owners of light-duty vehicles, including most cars, vans, SUVs and light trucks the roughly $30 that the tests used to cost.

Here is what you need to know:

Eliminating this fee will cost the provincial government $60 million a year. But drivers with already expired license plate stickers would still need to pay for the E-Test.

Emissions tests will no longer be required for light duty vehicles when they are re-sold. Another item of note is that while the first E-Test is free, if the vehicle does not pass the owner will have to pay for another test after repairs are made.

Another change as of April 1 is that if a car does fail the Drive Clean Test and repairs are over $450 only one conditional pass will be allowed. In two years those repairs will have to made out of pocket.

One aspect that drivers have noticed is that the cost of renewing license plate stickers increased by $12 since last year. Many car owners think that extra charge ends up paying for the E-Tests and are skeptical of intention of the credit.

Drivers of heavy duty vehicles like large trucks, motorhomes and buses will not experience any changes to the Drive Clean Program regulation.

All drivers are required to get an Emission Test every two years if their vehicle is seven years or older.