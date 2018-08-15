;
The Province’s decision to privatize pot has left cities scrambling to adopt the plan or leave sales online

Category: Ontario
Tags: cannabis, City Councilor, hamilton, marijuana, pot

By April of next year, the government hopes to have a system in place that will divert marijuana sales from the streets illegally and into the hands of private retail.

According to Hamilton city councilor Matthew Green, “In this city we have some responsible legitimate dispensary owners who have sound business practices that respect the community, and then we have some that don’t quite frankly. They have been operating in the grey area with impunity and I think what this legislation does is give clear guidelines to let cities make decisions for themselves.”

Councilors at city hall say before any decision is made, it’s important to consult with the public.

“I think we have an opportunity here with this opening to engage the community to help inform our decision on what is the best way to go.” Hamilton councillor Terry Whitehead.

Dispensaries however, are hopeful.

“Well I think it would be an awesome idea to grow the industry that already exists here in Hamilton. I think it would be kind of foolish to opt out of something that already has a network in place.”

The Mayor of Burlington says the opt out option is intriguing:

“We’re going to have to consider the public health impacts and any potential impacts on neighbourhoods and community safety, so there is a number of factors to consider.”

Municipalities do seem to appreciate the opportunity to make the choice themselves.



