Province to spend more on Tourism this year

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, Ontario
Tags: burlington, festival, hamilton, Liquid Art Festival, sound of music


The province is spending more than 20 million dollars on tourism this year.

Money that will help fund nearly 330 festivals and events throughout the province, including in Hamilton, Halton and Niagara.

Collective Arts is all about beer art and music, it made sense to put a festival together that embodies all that.

The first ever Liquid Art Festival will bring 50 different brewers from around the world to right here in Hamilton.

Bringing brewers from Canada and around the world to Hamilton. Many of them have not shared their beer in Canada.

As part of the province’s celebrate Ontario program, The Liquid Art Festival was given $50,000.

Overall, the grants will help 328 festivals across Ontario.

With the money, the Shaw festival in Niagara on the Lake will pay for actor Stephen Fry’s performance, and extend their season into Christmas.

In Burlington, the Sound of Music will get $231,000.

Of the more than 20 million dollars the province is dishing out, Supercrawl on James Street North will get $275,000.

The much smaller festival of friends will receive nearly $50,000 in funding.

As for the Liquid Art Festival, organizers estimate it will cost over a half a million dollars to put the event on so any bit helps.



