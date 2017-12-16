The province re-issues its anti sexual harassment and assault ads

The Harvey Weinstein scandal has sparked movements across the globe and it’s part of the reason the provincial government is relaunching an ad campaign to combat sexual harassment and violence. The “who will you help campaign” was released two years ago as part of the province’s plan to stop sexual violence and harassment. It shows bystanders intervening in instances of sexual harassment and assault.

But for some the ad misses the mark. Frances Tuer, who lectures about human rescources and management at the DeGroote School of Business, says the campaign alienates men.

“I would rather they provide ways to show men and women and people of different gender identities how to deal with these kind of situations and that’s its not you, it is the other person.”

While instances of sexual violence against men may be harder to find, they are out there. “I think they should be represented and shown because there are obviously male victims too.”

In a statement to CHCH, status of women minister Indira Naidoo-Harris says, “we are now working on a new gender based violence strategy for Ontario. Any form of violence that is based on an individual’s gender, however they identify, must be stopped.”