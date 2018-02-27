The province promises to help some Brantford homeowners hit hard by flooding

Brantford homeowners hit hard by the flood will be getting some help from the province.

Minister of Municipal Affairs, Bill Mauro toured some areas by the Grand River on Monday and says homes within a designated boundary will have the basic necessities covered.

“It is not to replace insurance. It’s there to replace essentials that people need to be able to live in their home. So for example furnaces, hot water heaters.” Bill Mauro.

Some appliances and emergency costs may also be covered but there are limits to the funding. As for the expenses that do make the cut, they will be paid out at 90%. Items such as vehicles, driveways, fences, are not eligible.

Mauro says the relief program for residents will be launched soon. Officials are still figuring out the boundaries around the eligible areas.

Residents who receive funding will have to foot a $500 deductible. Once the disaster recovery assistance program is launched, residents within the designated boundaries will have to submit an application.