Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Protesters in St. Catharines worried suspended vet could practice as soon as next week

Posted:
Category: News, Niagara, Ontario
Tags: animals, choking, College of Veterinarians of Ontario, Dr. Mahavir Rekhi, hitting, lincoln county humane society, Skyway Animal Hospital, st catharines, veterinarian, Welland Avenue Clinic

At least a dozen people held a rally outside the Skyway Animal Hospital in St.Catharines on Saturday afternoon in response to the potential return of suspended veterinarian Dr.Mahavir Rekhi.

Outrage was sparked last September when a video was released of Rekhi, the owner and operator of the Welland Avenue Clinic, choking and hitting animals in his care.

The College of Veterinarians of Ontario suspended Rekhi for 10 months on Aug. 20 for professional misconduct but has not been dealt any criminal charges. However, if Rekhi attended additional training it is possible his sentence could be reduced.

Protestors are worried Rekhi will re-open the clinic on Monday. The Lincoln County Humane Society continues to investigate.

 


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php