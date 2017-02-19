Protesters in St. Catharines worried suspended vet could practice as soon as next week

At least a dozen people held a rally outside the Skyway Animal Hospital in St.Catharines on Saturday afternoon in response to the potential return of suspended veterinarian Dr.Mahavir Rekhi.

Outrage was sparked last September when a video was released of Rekhi, the owner and operator of the Welland Avenue Clinic, choking and hitting animals in his care.

The College of Veterinarians of Ontario suspended Rekhi for 10 months on Aug. 20 for professional misconduct but has not been dealt any criminal charges. However, if Rekhi attended additional training it is possible his sentence could be reduced.

Protestors are worried Rekhi will re-open the clinic on Monday. The Lincoln County Humane Society continues to investigate.