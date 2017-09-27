Ch-Ching! Rewards

Protect your home, protect yourself

Posted:
Category: Home & Garden
Tags: bob cowan, fire extinguisher, fire safety, installation, ramsin khachi, smoke alarms, smoke detectors, sprinkler systems


Ramsin Khachi was back today to talk fire safety options that could save your life.

Follow on Instagram & Facebook


LATEST STORIES

Suspect sought in stolen vehicle investigation

Best Wishes for September 27th

War Horse Warrior Challenge

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php