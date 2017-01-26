Halton police have launched a new, high-tech program to help locate wandering or missing people who suffer from a cognitive disorder.

Here’s how “Project Lifesaver” works: participants wear a personalized wristband that emits a tracking signal, if they were to go missing, trained police officers would then use a tracking device to find them. This can reduce the search time from hours, or even days to mere minutes.

“Time’s critical and even more critical depending on the nature of the person and what their condition is, and also the condition of the weather. So if an elderly person goes missing in July or August and it’s 100 degrees, or in the winter and it’s -40 both of those heighten the need for us to find them as quickly as possible.” Chief Stephen Tanner, Halton Police.

There’s an initial $400 charge for the transmitter, along with a $60 annual battery and strap charge, however you may qualify for a subsidy.

To find out more about the program visit: haltonpolice.ca/projectlifesaver/index.php