Professor Marston & the Wonder Women is a biographical drama written and directed by Angela Robinson (Herbie: Fully Loaded). The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and stars Luke Evans, Rebecca Hall, Bella Heathcote, JJ Feild, Oliver Platt, and Connie Britton.

A superhero origin tale unlike any other, Professor Marston & The Wonder Women is the incredible true story of what inspired Harvard psychologist and inventor Dr. William Moulton Marston to create the iconic feminist superhero Wonder Woman. While Marston’s groundbreaking character was pilloried by censors for its sexual frankness, he was living a secret life that was equally controversial. Marston’s inspiration for Wonder Woman were his wife Elizabeth Holloway Marston and their mutual lover Olive Byrne, self-empowered women who defied social conventions while they helped Marston advance his prescient behavioral research.

Robinson was excited to tell the story of “three unlikely rebels who dared not only to love each other but form a family together and how their collective experience led to the creation of Wonder Woman, one of the most enduring feminist icons of all time. Marston believed that women were the superior sex and they should be running the world. When I shared all this information with my friends, they all said, ‘you should write this as a movie.’”

Professor Marston & the Wonder Women is rated 14A.