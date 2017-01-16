Professional wrestler Jimmy ‘Superfly’ Snuka dies at age 73

(Photo courtesy WWE)

Profession wrestler Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka has died at the age of 73.

Snuka was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2015 and was suffering from dementia.

Earlier this month, he was found not competant to stand trial in the 1983 death of his ex-girlfriend, Nancy Argentino. Prosecutors allege Argentino was beaten to death but Snuka maintained she died from a fall.

The WWE confirmed his death on their website saying, “Snuka is regarded by many as the pioneer of high-flying offense because of his Superfly Splash from the top turnbuckle. His dive off the top of the steel cage onto Don Muraco at Madison Square Garden as hundreds of flash bulbs went off will forever live as one of the most memorable moments in WWE history.”

Many current and former WWE superstars took to twitter to express their condolences including his daughter, Tamina Snuka.

Goodbye to Jimmy Superfly Snuka, always a dear friend, my thoughts go out to his wife and family. He was one of the … — Bret Hart (@BretHart) January 16, 2017

… the true greats, respected and loved by all that knew him. I’m sure Roddy will greet him at the gate. — Bret Hart (@BretHart) January 16, 2017

Our family @TaminaSnuka asked me to share the sad news that her dad Jimmy Snuka has just passed away. Alofa atu i le aiga atoa. #RIPSuperfly — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 15, 2017

Sad to hear about the passing of Jimmy Snuka. My heart and prayers go out to his family. Rest easy uce. Gods got you now. #RIPSuperfly — Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) January 15, 2017

So sorry to learn of the passing of the legendary Jimmy Snuka. His career had such a huge impact on my life. pic.twitter.com/I4JZP7XICJ — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 15, 2017