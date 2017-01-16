Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Professional wrestler Jimmy ‘Superfly’ Snuka dies at age 73

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Canada & The World
Tags: Jimmy Snuka, Superfly, wreslting, wwe

WWEsnuka

(Photo courtesy WWE)

Profession wrestler Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka has died at the age of 73.

Snuka was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2015 and was suffering from dementia.

Earlier this month, he was found not competant to stand trial in the 1983 death of his ex-girlfriend, Nancy Argentino. Prosecutors allege Argentino was beaten to death but Snuka maintained she died from a fall.

The WWE confirmed his death on their website saying, “Snuka is regarded by many as the pioneer of high-flying offense because of his Superfly Splash from the top turnbuckle. His dive off the top of the steel cage onto Don Muraco at Madison Square Garden as hundreds of flash bulbs went off will forever live as one of the most memorable moments in WWE history.”

Many current and former WWE superstars took to twitter to express their condolences including his daughter, Tamina Snuka.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php