Professional soccer comes to Hamilton

Posted:
A professional soccer team could be coming to Hamilton as early as next year.

Bob Young, the owner of the Ticats, has agreed to start a Hamilton team in the newly formed Canadian Premier League.

Canadian soccer Hall of Famer John McGrane will be heading up the team, which he says in time will be on par, if not better than Toronto FC..

The Hamilton soccer team doesn’t have a name yet. Although there are a couple being thrown around- The Steelers and The United. Whatever fans will be chanting they’ll be doing it right here at Tim Hortons Field.

“It’s going to be an awesome environment for soccer. The site lines are great, similar to stadiums in Europe. It’s in the dead centre of the community, special that we get to see it here.” said James Hutton from the Barton Street Batallion. That team already has a booster club 100 people strong.

The league is hoping to kick off in June of 2018, but right now only Winnipeg and Hamilton have teams. Ten other cities are said to be interested.


