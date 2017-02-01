2016 Business Excellence Awards
Private meeting held at Brock University for those affected by recent travel ban

Brock University held a private meeting today for students and faculty affected by the recent travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. While only a small percentage of students from those affected countries attend Brock, the university says it is taking a stand against Islamophobia.

The flags at Brock University were at half-staff this afternoon in honour of the victims in Quebec City.

Interim president Tom Traves called the attack an “affront to every Canadian.”

Brock’s Muslim Student Association says the recent attack and the travel ban have been overwhelming, “but that has been contrasted with the overwhelming support that we’ve been getting from not only in our own Muslim communities but within the greater Canadian community.”

Brock says it has about 70 students from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Sudan, Somalia and Yemen currently enrolled at the university. It says it expects several more this spring including two scholars from Iran.

The university held a private forum to support muslim students and faculty from those seven countries, which “shows that Brock University cares about its international students.”

“Not only Brock, but Canada in general. It is very supportive of going against Trump. That’s a pretty human thing and obvious thing to do.”


