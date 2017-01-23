Princess Ball brings magic to the search for Cystic Fibrosis cure

The first annual Princess Ball took place in Hamilton on Sunday in support of Cystic Fibrosis research.

Little princes and princesses between the ages of three and 12 were treated to quality time with their favourite storybook characters, dancing, a royal buffet and even a pampering station.

The event was meant to raise funds and awareness for Cystic Fibrosis. It is the most common fatal genetic disease that affects Canadian children and young adults.

The event seems to be on track to be a popular affair for years to come. The Princess Ball sold out within 36 hours of when tickets went on sale last year.