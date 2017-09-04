Duke and Dutchess of Cambridge expecting their third child

Photo: Kensington Palace

Kensington Palace announced Prince William and the Dutchess of Cambridge are expecting their third child.

The announcement was made on Twitter, Monday morning.

As with her previous pregnancies, the Dutchess is dealing with severe morning sickness.

She has already had to cancel a number of engagements.

In a formal press release it stated the Princess is being cared for at the palace. There is no word yet on a due date.

The royal couple have two children, Prince George, who is four and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte.