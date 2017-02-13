Prime Minister Trudeau meeting with President Trump for first time

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Monday.

Trudeau will meet Trump face-to-face for the first time on Capitol Hill. The federal conservative party has offered support to Trudeau by sending a letter to the Prime Minister calling for bipartisan efforts in building a relationship with the Trump administration.

The leaders will likely discuss jobs, the middle class and the flow of goods and people across the border.

Last week in Yellowknife, N.W.T Trudeau said he would handle any disagreements with the president respectfully.

Trudeau has avoided commenting on Trump’s recent executive order banning immigrants from seven majority-Muslim countries. But the Prime Minister has said he expects to have a “good working, constructive” relationship with Trump.