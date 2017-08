Prime Minister stops in at Peachfest in Winona

The Winona Peach Festival had a ton of action today, including a visit from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

While many were excited for the PM’s visit, the hundreds of people that arrived to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Peachfest were treated with a midway, arts and crafts and of course the signature peach sundae.

The festival continues until 11 tonight and reopens from 10 to 6 p.m. tomorrow.