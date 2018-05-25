;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

President Trump could put a massive new tax on imported cars

Posted:
Category: Canada & The World, News
Tags: canada, cars, donald trump, president, tax


President Donald Trump expressed frustrations yesterday with the ongoing NAFTA re-negotiations.

“Mexico is being very difficult to deal with, Canada is being difficult to deal with. They have been taking advantage of the United States for a long time”.

It was reported that the President was debating whether to impose a 25% tax on imported cars by using the same law that allowed new tariffs to be placed on Chinese steel and aluminium earlier this year. Sparring Canada and Mexico the products were deemed a threat to national security. A notion that seemed to baffle Prime Minister Trudeau

“Canada and the US don’t have a national security issue between each other, but taking that a step further into autos seems to me on flimsier logical grounds”.

Phil Perkins has the story…



LATEST STORIES

President Trump could put a massive new tax on imported cars

Heat killed a 3 year old boy found dead inside a car in Burlington

"People's Champ" makes a political statement

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php