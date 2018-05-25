President Trump could put a massive new tax on imported cars

President Donald Trump expressed frustrations yesterday with the ongoing NAFTA re-negotiations.

“Mexico is being very difficult to deal with, Canada is being difficult to deal with. They have been taking advantage of the United States for a long time”.

It was reported that the President was debating whether to impose a 25% tax on imported cars by using the same law that allowed new tariffs to be placed on Chinese steel and aluminium earlier this year. Sparring Canada and Mexico the products were deemed a threat to national security. A notion that seemed to baffle Prime Minister Trudeau

“Canada and the US don’t have a national security issue between each other, but taking that a step further into autos seems to me on flimsier logical grounds”.

Phil Perkins has the story…