Preparing for post secondary life

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: freshmen, hamilton, mcmaster, school, students, university, Welcome Week


The beginning of a new school year brings with it both excitement and anxiety and for those attending University for the first time, they’ll face a unique set of challenges.

6 000 freshmen arrived at McMaster University’s campus over the weekend to take part in the school’s annual Welcome Week. Many experiencing parental freedom for the first time and the stress that comes with a University course load.

But the school is hoping to make that transition as smooth as possible with sessions throughout the week on financial literacy, diversity & inclusion on campus and note-taking. Plus lots of social events, including dances, movie nights and a welcome week concert with headliner Post Malone.

The University is also bringing in professional speakers to talk about preventing sexual violence and promoting mental health and wellness. Welcome Week wraps up this Saturday, with classes starting on Tuesday.


