Premier Wynne making announcement in Hamilton on Monday

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, News, Ontario
Tags: hamilton, housing, kathleen wynne, liuna station, ministers, ontario, premier

Ontario’s Premier Kathleen Wynne will be in Hamilton on Monday.

According to a media advisory note to CHCH Wynne will make an announcement alongside the Minister of Housing and Poverty Reduction and the Minister of Community and Social Services.

It’s speculated that it will be about a proposed provincial pilot project to give some people struggling on poverty-level welfare payments and low-wage jobs a basic income with no strings attached.

The announcement tomorrow at Liuna Station comes just days before her Liberal Party will table its Spring budget.


