Power restored in Downtown Hamilton after outage this afternoon

Power has been restored after a major outage in Hamilton’s downtown core.

It’s slowly returning to normal in downtown Hamilton after power was knocked out for over two hours, making for a very hot and sticky afternoon.

The outage began at 2 pm in the area bound by Dundurn Street South to Caroline Street South to York Boulevard to Aberdeen Avenue. Alectra Utilities says the outage affected a total of nearly 1800 customers. A number of traffic lights were without power, forcing police officers to direct traffic at busy intersections.

Power was restored for customers by 4:30 this afternoon. Horizon Utilities says the outage was caused by a “primary cable failure” at King Street and Locke Street.