Power Rangers is a reimagining of the popular ’90s television series directed by Dean Israelite (Project Almanac). The project is being produced by the series’ creator Haim Saban and stars Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott, RJ Cyler, Becky G, and Ludi Lin in the coloured suits, with Bill Hader, Bryan Cranston, and Elizabeth Banks supporting.

Power Rangers follows five ordinary teens who must become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town of Angel Grove — and the world — is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threat. Chosen by destiny, our heroes quickly discover they are the only ones who can save the planet. But to do so, they will have to overcome their real-life issues and before it’s too late, band together as the Power Rangers.

Israelite was a huge fan of the series growing up in South Africa. “It became a phenomenon there, just as it did all around the world,” he says. “What I remember most is how empowered the show made you feel. When it emerged that this project was going to re- imagine the show, I was very excited. I knew if I could tap into the feeling of the original it would be an incredible adventure.”

Power Rangers is rated PG.