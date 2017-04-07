Power outage affects 50,000 Hydro One customers across Ontario

High winds and heavy snow have caused hundreds of power outages across Ontario.

Hydro One says 50,000 customers including 4200 in Haldimand County and 2200 in Simcoe County have been affected by the outage.

The company says damage assessors and repair crews have been mobilized but it is not known when power will be restored.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Southern Ontario on Friday with the return of winter-like weather.

The agency says conditions are expected to rapidly improve later Friday morning as the snow ends and temperatures rise above zero in all areas.