Pot plan unveiled

Marijuana is expected to be legal for recreational use by Canada Day 2018. Two new bills were tabled on Parliament Hill Thursday, one to regulate marijuana, the other to punish those who drive under its influence.

Under the new law, Canadians would be allowed to have as much as 30 grams of dried or fresh cannabis, about an ounce. Or they could grow as many as four plants at home. Anyone caught with slightly more, would get a ticket, not a criminal record.

There are tough new penalties for illegal sale, or distribution to minors, up to 14 years in jail. The minimum age of consumption would be 18, but provinces would be allowed to set a higher legal age.

Ontario has mused about selling marijuana through the LCBO, this legislation would allow for that.

Tough new impaired driving laws will forbid driving within two hours of having an illegal level of drug in the blood. Police will be able to ask for roadside saliva to test for drugs.