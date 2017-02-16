Pot dispensary protest

The city of Hamilton is cracking down on marijuana dispensaries, threatening fines of up to $50 000 and $25,000 for each additional day they sell weed.

A crowd of about 50 people gathered in front of Hamilton City Hall, many of them own medical marijuana dispensaries that are being targeted by the city and police.

Hamilton police have raided 6 of the city’s 17 dispensaries and will keep going.

“It’s illegal, the store fronts are illegal, there is no such thing as a medical dispensary.”

According to Hamilton police there are no legal marijuana dispensaries in the city of Hamilton and talking to owners of dispensaries they know what they’re doing is against the law.

The Prime Minister has promised to legalize marijuana some time in 2017. The owners want their businesses licensed and regulated so if the laws do change, people will have options as to where to buy their medicinal marijuana.