City council urges police to do more to crack down on illegal marijuana dispensaries

Marijuana took centre stage at Wednesday night’s Hamilton city council meeting. Councillor Doug Conley’s motion to urge police to crack down on dispensaries passed unanimously. But don’t expect a blitz of extra raids of weed dispensaries in Hamilton. Hamilton police are going to proceed as usual.

“We as a police service will continue to investigate those dispensaries and of course continue to prosecute.” Supt. Ryan Diodati.

Ontario’s Attorney General says its up to local police forces to shut down dispensaries.

10 dispensaries have been raided in Hamilton, they all reopened, some on the very same day.

The target of the motion was a dispensary on King street east in Stoney Creek. It’s a busy street with many businesses, but the pot shop is near several apartment buildings. The owner says there was a need for a dispensary in this area.

“I defiantly don’t think we are creating a burden for this community whatsoever. I only think we benefit the citizens here in Stoney Creek.”

Some near by residents say that the biggest problem with this dispensary is that it doesn’t offer adequate parking for its customers. The owner of the dispensary says they have been trying to combat the parking problems with signs and they do not service customers who park at the apartment buildings behind the shop.