Pot Conference

For years the Niagara region has been known for its wineries, but recently the focus has shifted as the legalization of marijuana approaches. The city’s mayor is welcoming a conference dedicated to the production of pot.

“The Niagara region is obviously the greenhouse capital of Canada, and there are a number of cannabis producers already located in the Niagara region.”

Friday and Saturday, The Scotia Bank Convention Centre in Niagara Falls will host over 90 cannabis industry experts and 100 exhibitors, all eager to talk pot. Among the supporters is the city’s mayor Jim Diodati, who also opened the Grow-up Cannabis Conference & Expo with a message of support for the flourishing industry.

Cashing in on that opportunity is Niagara College. Last month announcing it would offer the country’s first post-secondary program on pot production.

In 9 months the Federal government is set to legalize marijuana nationwide but the question of how it will be sold remains unclear. With the provincial government announcing a controversial plan to restrict sales to stores run by the LCBO.