For years the waterfront at Port Dalhousie was a hot spot for vacationers, but for nearly three years the view of Lake Ontario from the Port Dalhousie pier has been obstructed by two large metal fences and residents say tourism has taken a turn. Now with a portion of the Federal budget going towards repairs on piers, many are hoping this will be the beginning of a revitalization.

In the newly announced budget, $250 million will be put towards small craft harbours. Wolfgang Guembel, chair of the Port Dalhousie Business Association, says the “re-opening” of the piers could mean revitalization for the region.

“The announcement that there’s funding is great news. For business owners, for people that live here and visit here because its not just a local asset, its Niagara’s.”

The piers were closed off after an inspection found that the wood at the bottom of both structures was rotting and estimates to fix them have come in at over $30 million. It is unclear how much of the budget will go to Port Dalhousie, but St. Catharines Liberal MP Chris Bittle says the project is a priority and he’d like to see the repairs made as soon as possible.