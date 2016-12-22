Port Colborne support

The city of Port Colborne is trying to move forward after a fatal fire rocked the city last week. The cause hasn’t been determined, but Niagara regional police say the 4 victims, including a 2-year-old and 15-year-old died as a result of smoke inhalation.

The Port Cares reach out centre reopened its doors exactly a week after the home was gutted by a fire. The centre was used as a command post for emergency workers as they recovered the bodies of 37-year-old Tammy Burd and her two children, two-year-old Joshua and 15-year-old Samantha. A memorial continues to grow where the charred house remains.

“I have been doing this for 11 years with this group and it has been my privilege but I don’t think anything has rocked them as this event. It has been a tragic event.” Brian Lofthouse, fire chaplain.

Samantha’s body wasn’t recovered from the main floor until 5 days after the blaze. Recovery efforts were hampered by blizzard like conditions. A funeral for Tammy and her two children is scheduled for this Friday.