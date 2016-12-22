Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Port Colborne support

Posted:
Category: Niagara
Tags: fire, Jeyan Jeganathan, niagara, Port Cares reach out centre, port colborne, Tammy Burd

The city of Port Colborne is trying to move forward after a fatal fire rocked the city last week. The cause hasn’t been determined, but Niagara regional police say the 4 victims, including a 2-year-old and 15-year-old died as a result of smoke inhalation.

The Port Cares reach out centre reopened its doors exactly a week after the home was gutted by a fire. The centre was used as a command post for emergency workers as they recovered the bodies of 37-year-old Tammy Burd and her two children, two-year-old Joshua and 15-year-old Samantha. A memorial continues to grow where the charred house remains.

“I have been doing this for 11 years with this group and it has been my privilege but I don’t think anything has rocked them as this event. It has been a tragic event.” Brian Lofthouse, fire chaplain.

Samantha’s body wasn’t recovered from the main floor until 5 days after the blaze. Recovery efforts were hampered by blizzard like conditions. A funeral for Tammy and her two children is scheduled for this Friday.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php