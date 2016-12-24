2016 Business Excellence Awards
Port Colborne mother and 2 children laid to rest

Tammy Burd and her 2 babies have been laid to rest. The Port Colborne mother died, along with her 2 year old son Joshua and her 15-year old daughter Samantha, when their house went up in flames last week. Tammy’s grandmother Eva Burd also died, and was buried earlier this week. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, meanwhile signs of the community’s grief are piling up on Nickle Street.

The 3 bodies rode together in the casket – mother, son and daughter. Broken hearted family and friends then followed them into the church for a catholic funeral.

Today at St. Patrick’s church the tears didn’t stop.


