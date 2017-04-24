Port Colborne man faces child luring charges

An investigation by Niagara’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit has led to the arrest of a 37-year-old man from Port Colborne.

Bryan Pringle is facing two charges of luring a child under the age of 18, two charges of luring a child under the age of 16, one charge of access child pornography, one charge of fail to comply.

The investigation was initially launched in the United States after it was discovered that a suspect had been exploiting children over the internet from the Niagara Region.

Police say Pringle was arrested after officers executed two search warrants in Port Colborne.