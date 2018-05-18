Popular drug spot cleaned up

A vacant building on King Street East was a gathering spot for drug users, leaving behind needles and trash. Over the last two days, the building has been acquired by Metrolinx for the LRT project. Since then it has been cleaned up and sealed off.

Neighbours say this vacant building in the core of the city saw many people coming and going illegally, leaving behind needles and drug paraphernalia steps away from residential neighbourhood.

The previous owners, Yoke Group, have said they knew about the squatting and drug situation, but couldn’t keep up.

A representative from Yoke Group said when the building was in their possession it was impossible to keep the boards up, as those trying to get in would always find a way to tear them down.

Now that the building is owned by Metrolinx, in preparation for the city’s light transit rail, it will be monitored every night and the grounds maintained as are the other twenty-two Metrolinx acquired properties on King street.

Councilor Matthew Green said “What was happening here is indicative of the opiod crisis across the city coupled with pressures in housing, leaving people displaced and addicted”.

Adding that a safe injection site is much needed in the city. A temporary overdose prevention room will soon be open at the Hamilton Urban Core Community Health Centre on Rebecca street under supervision.