Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Poop power

Posted:
Category: Ontario
Tags: Cornerstone Renewables, landfills, methane gas, poop, poop-patrol, power

A Southern Ontario company has come up with a way to turn dog poop and other organic waste into energy.

Cornerstone Renewables has 13 facilities that takes what would normally end up in a landfill, processes it and puts electricity back into the grid.

“The waste goes through a series of augers where it’s mulched up, then a mill where the packaging portion is separated from the organics.” Travis Willings, GM

From there it ends up in large tanks where it creates methane gas. That gas powers two large engines which spin a turbine. That creates enough electricity to power a small town. The leftover liquids as used as fertilizer for land applications.

This plant processes about 70,000 tonnes of organic waste a year. Dog poop is only a small portion of that but the 1000 pounds of dog waste that Poop-Patrol dropped off today, would have otherwise ended up in a land fill site.


LATEST STORIES

Child care announcement

'Shopping by Bus'

Poop power

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php