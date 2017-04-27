Poop power

A Southern Ontario company has come up with a way to turn dog poop and other organic waste into energy.

Cornerstone Renewables has 13 facilities that takes what would normally end up in a landfill, processes it and puts electricity back into the grid.

“The waste goes through a series of augers where it’s mulched up, then a mill where the packaging portion is separated from the organics.” Travis Willings, GM

From there it ends up in large tanks where it creates methane gas. That gas powers two large engines which spin a turbine. That creates enough electricity to power a small town. The leftover liquids as used as fertilizer for land applications.

This plant processes about 70,000 tonnes of organic waste a year. Dog poop is only a small portion of that but the 1000 pounds of dog waste that Poop-Patrol dropped off today, would have otherwise ended up in a land fill site.