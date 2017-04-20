Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Police seize handgun, cash and $35K worth of drugs from Hamilton home

Three people are facing charges after police executed a search warrant at a home on Kinrade Ave. in Hamilton.

Last Thursday, officers seized approximately $35,000 worth of crystal meth, marijuana, and oxycodone from the home. Officers also recovered a “large amount” of cash, and a 32 caliber handgun.

Joshua Wasylenko, 28, is facing criminal charges including proceeds of crime and firearms offences.

A 54-year-old man and 54-year-old woman who live at the home are also charged with firearm offences. They have been released from custody on a promise to appear.


