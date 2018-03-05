Politicians respond to Locke Street terror

Local and provincial politicians say the vandals who terrorized Locke Street will be held accountable.

Hamilton mayor Fred Eisenberger and his wife Diane, joined visitors today to sign plywood boards that were put up where store front windows were broken.

City councillor Aidan Johnson says many expressed their anger but also compassion.

Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath, who lives in the area, says tragedy like this brings communities closer together.

The community has said it will continue to rally behind the neighbourhood by marking next Saturday as Love Locke Day.