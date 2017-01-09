Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Officials meet in Toronto to discuss fentanyl crisis

Toronto Mayor John Tory, public health officials and other politicians are holding a meeting today to discuss how the city is going to tackle the growing opiod issues.

The Toronto Overdose Early Warning and Alert Partnership will delve into the fentanyl-fueled crisis that has been causing major concern across the country.

Hundreds have died in British Colombia from fentanyl-related overdoses and Tory says he has been warned by other politicians to get ready.

Over the past few months, police have made multiple seizures of fentanyl in a variety of forms in Niagara, Welland, and Burlington.

Hamilton police called a recent seizure of liquid fentanyl a “game changer.”

Fentanyl is a prescription medication that is 100 times more potent than morphine and just one hit can be deadly.


