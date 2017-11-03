Policing law changes

The province has announced some big changes to its policing laws, the first in more than two decades. They include stronger oversight of the police system, redefining police duties and the ability to suspend some officers without pay. Right now Ontario is the only province where police chiefs can’t revoke the pay of suspended officers, who collect millions of dollars each year.

Former Hamilton police inspector David Doel collected almost $600 000 in pay while off the job. He faced 14 charges under the police services act including having sex on the job. He retired before having to face a tribunal process.

Right now there are two Hamilton police officers on paid suspension. One is Craig Ruthowsky, a former Hamilton guns and gangs cop. He was charged during a Toronto police gang bust and has been suspended with pay since 2012. The other is Staci Tyldesley, an action officer charged in 2015 after an internal investigation into fake tickets. Hamilton police wouldn’t tell us how much they’ve earned but say the approximate salary for a first class constable is about $95 000.

Other changes include beefing up oversight in the system, establishing an inspector general with the authority to investigate and audit police. The three civilian agencies already charged with police oversight would get expanded powers and responsibilities including a requirement for the Special Investigations Unit to report publicly on all of its investigations and more clarity on when the SIU should be called in.

The President of the Hamilton Police Association says the changes are needed but officers need to feel the system is also fair for them.

This legislation has been in the works for 5 years. The Liberals hope to pass it by the end of the year. One of the questions is how much these changes will cost and who will fund it.