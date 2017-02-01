Police warn public of man using fake U.S money to buy items

Peel police have issued a warning to the public of a fake U.S money scam happening in the region.

Police say the suspect contacts victims through ‘buy and sell’ websites and uses counterfeit money to pay for the items he has agreed to purchase.

The suspect is described as male, black, 18 to 20 years old, and average build.

Police say there has been an increase in the use of counterfeit U.S money in the last few months.

Anyone with information or who may be a victim of this type of fraud is asked to contact investigators.

Peel police have offered the following safety tips for using ‘buy and sell’ websites: