Police warn parents about man ‘exposing himself’ on Hamilton mountain

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: hamilton, hamilton mountain, hamilton wentworth district school board, hwdsb, police, schools

Hamilton_Police

Parents, staff and students are being warned by police about a man who has “exposed himself” to girls on Hamilton’s east mountain.

The Hamilton Wentworth District School Board posted an alert on their website saying, “There have been recent reports of an adult male described as Asian, in his 20s, who has approached females and exposed himself.”

Hamilton police are currently investigating the incidents.

They are reminding students who walk to and from school that they should be aware of their surroundings and if possible, to walk in pairs or with an adult.

