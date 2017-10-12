Police warn new scam elicits donations for local fire department

Niagara police are warning the public about a new scam that targets local businesses in the Niagara region.

The victim receives a phone call from a person who claims they are a representative of the Grimsby Fire Department.

The scammer demands the victim give a cash donation for a ‘firefighter book.’

Police say the Grimsby Fire Department does not solicit for donations over the phone.

Anyone who is a victim of this scam or who may have information about this crime is asked to contact Niagara police at 905-945-2211 ext. 5400.