;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Police warn about fake $100 bills in circulation

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: fake, hamilton police, money

hamiltonpolicenewcar

Hamilton police are warning of an increase in counterfeit $100 bills. In many cases with the fake bills, the holographic foil strip is applied as a sticker and not embedded in the note. Police are asking people to carefully inspect bills to try and prevent fake money from circulating.

Here are a few tips to help spot counterfeit bills:

Feel the note. All Canadian and U.S. currency has raised ink on the shoulders of the portrait and elsewhere on the note.

Look at the note. The finish on a genuine note does not scrape off and the colour does not run when it gets wet.

Flip the note to see the features in the large window repeated in the same colours and detail on the other side. The transparent window contains a metallic portrait that matches the larger one on the face of the note and changes colour when tilted. The transparent window also contains small numbers that match the value of the note.

The dollar value is hidden in the frosted maple leaf in the corner.

On older notes, the holographic strip contains maple leaves that change colour when the note is tilted. This strip also contains small numbers that match the value of the bill.



LATEST STORIES

Looking Sharp

At the movies

Heat and eat!

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php