Halton police are looking for the driver of a small black SUV after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted earlier this month.

Police say the girl was walking on Warminster Dr., south of Bridge Rd. at Brook Valley Park, between 3:10 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., when she was approached by an unknown man.

The girl was forced into a parked vehicle, believed to be on the west side of Warminster Dr., where she was sexually assaulted. The victim was eventually left on the roadway before the vehicle took off.

Police are now looking to identify the driver of a vehicle parked in the area of Warminster Dr. between 2:45 p.m. and 6 p.m. the day of the incident.

The vehicle is described as a black, small, sporty, 4 door SUV. It was seen on west side of Warminster Dr., on the gravel shoulder, south of Bridge Rd. at Brook Valley Park. The vehicle may have had its hazard lights on while parked.

Detectives are unsure whether the vehicle was involved in the assault or not, but would like to speak to the driver either way.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Ross Amore at 905-825-4777 ext. 8973.


Police still seeking information regarding Oakville sex assault

