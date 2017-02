Niagara Regional Police are continuing their investigation into a head-on, fatal crash in the town of Lincoln.

The crash happened on Friday evening around 5 p.m. in the area of Fly Road. Police said a 22-year-old woman from Grimsby was killed when her car crossed into on-coming traffic on Fly Road and crashed into an SUV.

The 44-year-old woman driving the SUV wasn’t hurt. Police have not released the name of the young woman.