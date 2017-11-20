Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Police seize Mercedes Benz, cocaine, handgun and cattle prong in Oakville

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Halton
Tags: cocaine, drugs, halton, hangun, police

haltondrugs

Three men are facing multiple charges after police seized two vehicles, three weapons and roughly $12,000 worth of drugs in Oakville.

Police began an investigation into an alleged cocaine trafficker in Halton Region last Thursday.

Investigators say Kacey John, 35, Gary Ward, 27, and Ryan Vothknecht, 21, were seen by officers engaging in a “suspected drug transaction” in a parking lot near the intersection of Westoak Trails and Bronte Rd.

Ward and Vothknecht were placed under arrest and are facing drug trafficking charges. They were both released on a promise to appear.

On Friday morning, police executed a search warrant at John’s home and found 130 oxycodone tablets, 20 diazepam pills, a replica handgun, a prohibited knife and cattle prong, 182 grams of cocaine, and a small amount of marijuana.

John was arrested and is facing several drug trafficking charges.

Officers also seized a 2011 Mercedes Benz GL350 and a 2016 Mercedes Benz B Class.

HALTONDRUGSSEIZEDCARS

HALTONDRIGSSEIZED


LATEST STORIES

McMaster student charged for hacking into admission offer letters

Puck for a cause

Holiday looks

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php