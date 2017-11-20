Police seize Mercedes Benz, cocaine, handgun and cattle prong in Oakville

Three men are facing multiple charges after police seized two vehicles, three weapons and roughly $12,000 worth of drugs in Oakville.

Police began an investigation into an alleged cocaine trafficker in Halton Region last Thursday.

Investigators say Kacey John, 35, Gary Ward, 27, and Ryan Vothknecht, 21, were seen by officers engaging in a “suspected drug transaction” in a parking lot near the intersection of Westoak Trails and Bronte Rd.

Ward and Vothknecht were placed under arrest and are facing drug trafficking charges. They were both released on a promise to appear.

On Friday morning, police executed a search warrant at John’s home and found 130 oxycodone tablets, 20 diazepam pills, a replica handgun, a prohibited knife and cattle prong, 182 grams of cocaine, and a small amount of marijuana.

John was arrested and is facing several drug trafficking charges.

Officers also seized a 2011 Mercedes Benz GL350 and a 2016 Mercedes Benz B Class.