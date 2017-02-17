Police seize fentanyl, cocaine from Hamilton apartment

Two Hamilton residents are facing several charges after police seized $10,000 worth of drugs from an apartment building.

The Hamilton Police Vice and Drug unit executed a search warrant shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday at 468 Ottawa St. North.

Police seized a number of illicit drugs including fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, cannabis marijuana, psilocybin and methadone.

Kyle Wojcziuk, 26, and Megan Belbin, 22, are both facing several drug trafficking charges.