Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Police seize fentanyl, cocaine from Hamilton apartment

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: drug, hamilton, kyle wojcziuk, megan belbin, police, trafficking

apartmentdrugs

Two Hamilton residents are facing several charges after police seized $10,000 worth of drugs from an apartment building.

The Hamilton Police Vice and Drug unit executed a search warrant shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday at 468 Ottawa St. North.

Police seized a number of illicit drugs including fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, cannabis marijuana, psilocybin and methadone.

Kyle Wojcziuk, 26, and Megan Belbin, 22, are both facing several drug trafficking charges.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php