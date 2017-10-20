Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Police seize $58K worth of drugs from St. Catharines home

NIAGARA POLICE

Three people are facing charges after a massive amount of powerful prescription drugs were seized from a home

In early October, members of the Guns, Gangs, and Grows Unit began investigating a man they believed was selling drugs from his home on Barbican Trail in St. Catharines.

Police say the man was arrested on October 19 after he conducted a “drug transaction” at a different location on Carriage Rd.

Investigators were granted search warrants to enter the man’s home and when they arrived, they found two women in the driveway. Police arrested the women and continued to search the home.

Officer found $58,123 worth of Oxycodone, Hydromorphone, Codeine, and Fentanyl. They also seized $6300 in cash believed to be proceeds of crime.

Joseph Ishkhanian, 76, Whitley Sacco, 26, and Brook Bridgman, 36, are all facing drug related charges.


