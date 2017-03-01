Police seize $30K worth of drugs from Niagara Falls hotel

Niagara police have arrested four people after more than $30,000 worth of drugs were seized from a Niagara Falls hotel.

Niagara Police Crime Unit with the assistance of the Tactical Unit executed two search warrants on two rooms at a local hotel.

Officers seized $23,808 worth of heroin, $5,900 worth of cocaine, $890 worth of magic mushrooms and some cash.

Joshua Isaac, 23, Jamal Daye, 22, Tanisha Nugent, 23, and Raheem Saunders, 24, are facing drug trafficking charges.